UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Baerbock Says Ashamed By Rise Of Anti-Semitism In Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Foreign Minister Baerbock Says Ashamed by Rise of Anti-Semitism in Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she is ashamed that anti-semitism is on the rise in Germany.

"As German Foreign Minister and as a German citizen, I am ashamed by the rise of anti-semitism in my country," Baerbock said, referring to increased instances of hate speech, harassment and attacks against Jews." "All of this is unbearable.

"

Baerbock emphasized Germany will respond to such acts with the full force of the law.

"In the coming years, we will be spending one billion euro on fighting anti-semitism and group -related hatred with projects ranging from police training to social media campaigns," she said.

Baerbock also said that the new German government is firmly committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust today and in the future, including by supporting museums and by stepping up the fight against Holocaust distortion.

Related Topics

Police Social Media German Germany Euro Jew All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.