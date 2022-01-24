Foreign Minister Baerbock Says Ashamed by Rise of Anti-Semitism in Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she is ashamed that anti-semitism is on the rise in Germany.

"As German Foreign Minister and as a German citizen, I am ashamed by the rise of anti-semitism in my country," Baerbock said, referring to increased instances of hate speech, harassment and attacks against Jews." "All of this is unbearable.

"

Baerbock emphasized Germany will respond to such acts with the full force of the law.

"In the coming years, we will be spending one billion euro on fighting anti-semitism and group -related hatred with projects ranging from police training to social media campaigns," she said.

Baerbock also said that the new German government is firmly committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust today and in the future, including by supporting museums and by stepping up the fight against Holocaust distortion.