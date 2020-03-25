Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Says 32 Turkish Citizens Died of COVID-19 in Europe

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has killed 32 Turkish nationals in Europe, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"Of our citizens in Europe, 32 people have died of coronavirus. We are committed to delivering their bodies to their homeland," Cavusoglu said in a video statement published online.

The top diplomat added that Turkey was coordinating with other governments the repatriation of all their citizens abroad, mostly students in foreign universities.

"We have already completed 11 flights and brought 2,721 students from 8 countries ” all those who wished to return," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey has seen a steep rise in COVID-19 cases despite having low numbers for a prolonged period during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Turkey has confirmed nearly 2,000 cases of the virus, which has resulted in 44 deaths on Turkish soil.