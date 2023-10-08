Foreign Minister held phone call with Prime Minister,Foreign Minister of Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a phone call with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the latest developments of the accelerating situation in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as ways to intensify work to stop the escalation.