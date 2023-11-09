Foreign Minister holds talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Thursday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting for the Extraordinary Session of the Arab Summit.

The two officials discussed developments of the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas, the continued targeting of unarmed civilians, and the need for the international community to fulfil its responsibilities to prevent the forced displacement of the people of Gaza and stop the military escalation.

They also discussed ways to intensify communication with international effective parties to press for an immediate cessation of military escalation, enable the swift delivery of relief aid and medical equipment, and find a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.