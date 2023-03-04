Foreign Minister Joly Says Canada Will 'Never Tolerate' Chinese Meddling in its Democracy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Canada will "never tolerate" any form of interference in the country's elections and internal affairs from China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said on Friday.

In a statement released by Joly on her Twitter account, Ottawa's top diplomat detailed the country's position regarding the alleged Chinese interference in Canada's Federal elections of 2017 and 2021.

"Canada will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in our democracy and internal affairs by China," Joly told her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang as they met on the sidelines of Delhi's G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, according to the statement.

Joly added that Ottawa will neither accept breaches of Canadian territorial integrity or sovereignty, adding it will also not tolerate any violation of Vienna's Convention in relation to diplomacy by Chinese diplomats stationed in Canada.

However, while relations between Canada and China continue to sour, both ministers agreed on keeping lines of communications open, the statement continued.

On Tuesday, the Canadian government released a report on elections integrity. According to the findings, although no "significant" indicators of state-sponsored interference had been observed during the 2021 federal elections, intelligence agencies expressed concerned over potential foreign meddling by China and other states.