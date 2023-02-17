Foreign Minister Joly to Represent Canada at Munich Security Conference - Global Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will represent Canada at the 59th Munich Security Conference from February 17-19, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will visit Munich, Germany, from February 17 to 19, 2023, to attend the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC)," Global Affairs said in a statement.

While in Munich, Joly will highlight Canada's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine during Russia's special military operation there, the statement said.

Joly will participate in the German Marshall Fund panel, where she will outline Canada's support for Ukraine's reconstruction, and in a second panel where she will discuss Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy as well as the region's peace and security, the statement said.

The Canadian foreign minister will also be part of a discussion on strengthening international security, human rights, and democracy, the statement said.

Moreover, Joly is expected to hold a range of bilateral meetings with her counterparts in attendance to discuss "shared priorities," the statement added.

Joly will also participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, with a main focus on the global impacts of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.