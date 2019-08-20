UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Kang Arrives In Beijing To Attend Talks With Wang, Kono

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Foreign Minister Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for meetings with her Chinese and Japanese counterparts over three-way cooperation and a possible summit among their leaders

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for meetings with her Chinese and Japanese counterparts over three-way cooperation and a possible summit among their leaders.

Her trip drew keen attention as she plans to meet bilaterally with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Wednesday afternoon amid heightened tensions between the two countries over trade and history.

Their meeting comes at a delicate time when Seoul is mulling whether to renew a bilateral military intelligence-sharing accord with the deadline for its decision set for Saturday.

Shortly before departure, Kang said that Seoul is still reviewing whether to retain the pact, which is to be renewed automatically each year unless either side expresses an intent to terminate it.

"There isn't anything decided yet (on the pact)," she told reporters at Gimpo International Airport. "I am on my way there as I am prepared to actively explain our position related to Japan's export restrictions." Tensions also remain high as Japan's decision earlier this month to remove South Korea from a list of favored trade partners is set to go into effect Aug. 28. Seoul sees the measure as political retaliation for last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.

South Korea has been calling for a diplomatic solution while denouncing Japan's export restrictions as running afoul of the principles of free trade, which Tokyo has long championed and benefited from.

In his Liberation Day speech last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he would "gladly join hands" with Japan should it choose the path of dialogue and cooperation -- remarks largely seen as an olive branch to the neighboring country.

Hours after her arrival in Beijing, Kang and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were set to hold bilateral talks. The trilateral meeting, the first such gathering since August 2016, is slated to take place Wednesday morning.

"We expect that the foreign ministers' talks this time will contribute to further developing the three-way cooperation system and improving bilateral relations in the Northeast Asia region," Lee Jae-woong, deputy spokesman of Seoul's foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing.

During the talks, Kang, Wang and Kono are expected to discuss the possibility of arranging a tripartite summit among Moon, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The last trilateral summit was held in Tokyo in May last year.

The foreign ministers' talks could also touch on the Korean peace process, including ongoing efforts to relaunch nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

During their impromptu talks at the inter-Korean border on June 30, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks. But the talks have not been held amid the North's angry reactions to the South Korea-U.S. military exercise.

The three-way meeting of the top diplomats was launched in 2007 to promote tripartite cooperation in various areas, including regional security and business.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Business China Washington Nuclear Trump Beijing Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea May June August Border 2016 From Top Asia Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

Govt committed to resolving Kashmir issue: Ch Akhl ..

35 seconds ago

&#039;Social Media Influencers&#039; diploma comme ..

24 minutes ago

Soybean cultivation to be completed in August

37 seconds ago

Roads named after Kashmir on directions of Chief M ..

38 seconds ago

UAE medical tourism sales top AED12 billion in 201 ..

24 minutes ago

Gunman in Brazil holds 16 bus passengers hostage

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.