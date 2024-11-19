Open Menu

Foreign Minister Leads The Kingdom’s Delegation At 2nd Session Of The G20 Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputizing for Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah attended here, at the head of a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 2nd session of the G20 Summit titled “Reform of Global Governance Institutions”.

The session addressed the group endeavor to modernize global governance institutions and practices, to enable them to deal with the current economic challenges flexibly and sustainably.

The Kingdom's delegation included Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Vice Minister of Finance and the Saudi Sherpa for the G20 Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, and Saudi Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil Dr. Faisal Ghulam.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Brazil Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

56 minutes ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

2 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

3 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

4 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

16 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From World