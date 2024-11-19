Foreign Minister Leads The Kingdom’s Delegation At 2nd Session Of The G20 Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputizing for Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah attended here, at the head of a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the 2nd session of the G20 Summit titled “Reform of Global Governance Institutions”.
The session addressed the group endeavor to modernize global governance institutions and practices, to enable them to deal with the current economic challenges flexibly and sustainably.
The Kingdom's delegation included Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Vice Minister of Finance and the Saudi Sherpa for the G20 Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, and Saudi Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil Dr. Faisal Ghulam.
