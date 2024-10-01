Foreign Minister, Lebanese Foreign Minister discuss recent developments in the Lebanese Arena

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon Abdallah Bouhabib.
During the phone call, they reviewed the recent developments in the Lebanese arena. Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom's support for security and stability in Lebanon during these difficult circumstances.
