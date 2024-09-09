Foreign Minister Meets With Indian Minister Of External Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met here on Monday with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
They discussed, in the meeting, ties, as well as ways to boost bilateral and multilateral coordination on regional and international issues of common interest.
