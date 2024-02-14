Foreign Minister meets with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for consular affairs

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji, met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in various fields.

Their discussions also addressed various issues of mutual concern.