Foreign Minister Of Cyprus Opposes Blanket Ban On Schengen Visas To Russians

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides expressed his reservations concerning a complete ban on entry visas for all Russian citizens at the informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Prague, the government's press and information office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EU member states reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas to Russians.

"The possibility of new EU restrictive measures against Russia was discussed. In this context, views were exchanged on the proposal for a visa ban for Russian citizens within the EU.

In his speech, Kasoulides ... expressed skepticism about the possibility of a complete and horizontal ban on entry visas for all Russian citizens, noting the importance of maintaining contacts with civil society," the press office said.

The minister also emphasized that the EU should pay more attention to sanctions circumvention through Turkey, calling on the bloc to be more vigilant to ensure the consistency of the restrictive measures imposed against Russia.

The United States and a number of aligned countries began imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in response to the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February.

