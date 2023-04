Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian, China Met in Beijing - Reports

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian met with China's top diplomat Qin Gang in Beijing, Iranian Tasnim agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian met with China's top diplomat Qin Gang in Beijing, Iranian Tasnim agency reported on Thursday.

No details of the negotiations have been disclosed yet.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian met in Beijing with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud for the first time in seven years.