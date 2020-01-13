Foreign Minister of Libyan Interim Government Says Signature on Ceasefire Deal Conditional

(@FahadShabbir)

Abdel Hadi al-Hwaij, the foreign minister of the Libyan Interim Government, told Sputnik that his government's signature on ceasefire deal with the west-based powers would be conditional

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Abdel Hadi al-Hwaij, the foreign minister of the Libyan Interim Government, told Sputnik that his government's signature on ceasefire deal with the west-based powers would be conditional.

On Sunday, Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which backs the authorities in the east of the country, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the West announced a ceasefire. Sarraj and GNA's Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj arrived in Moscow earlier on Monday to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the mediation of Russia and Turkey. The meeting is expected to result in an official ceasefire agreement.

"Our signature is conditional, if it addresses the main issue, which is the chaos of arms and militias.

The army did not go to rule Libya or share power with al-Sarraj, but it did seek to liberate the capital from militias. We will not concede the right of the Libyan people and their aspirations to live a decent life in stability," al-Hwaij said.

The minister added that Russia invited Turkey to participate in the talks, but Ankara, which agreed to western Libya's military aid request, was not welcome.

"Turkish participation was requested by the Russian side, not Libya, and we did not welcome the presence of the Turkish side and we did not invite it to attend the signing of the agreement," the minister said.