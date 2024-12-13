Foreign Minister Received A Phone Call From The EU High Representative
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call on Friday from the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.
During the call, His Highness congratulated Kaja Kallas on her appointment as the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission and wished her success.
The call also included discussions on regional developments and ongoing efforts related to these issues.
