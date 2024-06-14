Open Menu

Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Acting Iranian FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has received a phone call from the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani. During the call, they reviewed aspects of cooperation and discussed topics of mutual interest

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has received a phone call from the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani. During the call, they reviewed aspects of cooperation and discussed topics of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Iran From

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

3 minutes ago
 People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

57 seconds ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

58 seconds ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

1 minute ago
 Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ..

Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers

1 minute ago
 Former VP of China Development Bank stands trial f ..

Former VP of China Development Bank stands trial for bribe-taking

4 minutes ago
Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobil ..

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills

48 minutes ago
 China Premier Li backs 'dialogue, not confrontatio ..

China Premier Li backs 'dialogue, not confrontation' in New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be pres ..

Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

6 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

6 hours ago

More Stories From World