Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Acting Iranian FM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has received a phone call from the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani. During the call, they reviewed aspects of cooperation and discussed topics of mutual interest.
