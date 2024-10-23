Foreign Minister Receives US Secretary Of State
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received here on Wednesday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom he discussed ties and regional developments, foremost among which in Gaza and Lebanon, and the efforts exerted to address them.
