Foreign Minister Says India Should Stop Caring About Foreign Approval

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) India should not let approval of other countries meddle with its authenticity and define its policies, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

"It is better to engage with the world on the basis of who we are rather than try to please the world as a pale imitation of who they are.

The idea that others define us and we need approval, is an era that we need to put behind us," Jaishankar said in an address at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi.

India needs to show other countries how the world would benefit from its growth, Jaishankar said, expressing the hope that in the next 25 years India will become more international in terms of its commitments and responsibilities.

Speaking on lessons learned in the last 75 years, Jaishankar said India could pay more attention to its human resources, production and technological advantages, and security.