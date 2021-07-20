(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Although Ukraine has a common past with Russia, the country's future is in Europe, on par with Georgia and Moldova, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine form the so-called Associated Trio group, which was established on May 17 for the three countries to coordinate their efforts toward EU membership.

"The Associated Trio is, in fact, the cutting off of our three countries from the 'Russian World' and from the concepts of 'one people.' We might have had a common past with Russia, but our common future will be some place else than Russia," Kuleba said in a video statement.

He argued that the Associated Trio "must build relations with [Russia], because it remains a political reality and we must take care of our security, but the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia is in Europe."

Kuleba is convinced that the European Union will not be able to ensure comprehensive security for itself without Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova among its members.

He said this opinion is gaining growing popularity among incumbent EU member states.

The diplomat's address followed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Georgian city of Batumi, where he met with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, as well as European Council President Charles Michel. They signed the Declaration of the Associated Trio on Monday.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia derailed in 2014, after a coup in Kiev prompted the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas to unilaterally declare independence and Crimea to petition for becoming part of Russia through a referendum. The new Ukrainian government blamed the crisis on Moscow, which, in turn, denied its involvement in any of Ukraine's domestic affairs. The European Union took Ukraine's side and imposed sanctions on Russia.