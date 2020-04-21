Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes Permanent UN Representative on Libya Should Be Appointed Promptly

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia believes that a permanent United Nations' special representative on Libya should be appointed as soon as possible and should be from an African country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Ghassan Salame resigned from the post of UN special representative on Libya in early March due to health problems.

Ten days later, Stephanie Williams was appointed as acting special representative by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I believe that it is absolutely necessary to appoint a permanent special representative as soon as possible, who, we believe, should be from an African country, from a country situated in the same region as Libya," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

Russia remains open to "honest and balanced" engagement in the Libyan crisis settlement and favors continuation of the political process, he added.