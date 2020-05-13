UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should Hold Talks On Afghanistan Amid Deteriorating Security Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:26 PM

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should Hold Talks on Afghanistan Amid Deteriorating Security Situation

Russia is calling on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold a contact group meeting on Afghanistan soon, as the situation is deteriorating in the country, which has recently been shaken by several deadly terror attacks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is calling on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold a contact group meeting on Afghanistan soon, as the situation is deteriorating in the country, which has recently been shaken by several deadly terror attacks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Afghanistan remains a serious challenge to the regional stability. The situation is not changing for the better. We could even say it does change for the worse. It is obvious that political settlement and Afghanistan's promotion to the path of peaceful development are impossible without the participation of the regional states, including within the framework of the Moscow format and other inclusive mechanisms.

Cooperation through the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan should also be promoted. In particular, we consider important holding its next meeting as soon as possible," Lavrov said at the meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

He also called for focusing on the implementation of the road map on Afghanistan, adopted at the summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in June.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Road Shanghai Bishkek June Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

21 minutes ago

Lockdown eased but risk of pandemic still prevaili ..

2 minutes ago

Rain disrupt power supply to many areas across pro ..

2 minutes ago

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus ..

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests two,recovers stolen govt vehicle

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.