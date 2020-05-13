Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should Hold Talks on Afghanistan Amid Deteriorating Security Situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is calling on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold a contact group meeting on Afghanistan soon, as the situation is deteriorating in the country, which has recently been shaken by several deadly terror attacks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia is calling on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold a contact group meeting on Afghanistan soon, as the situation is deteriorating in the country, which has recently been shaken by several deadly terror attacks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Afghanistan remains a serious challenge to the regional stability. The situation is not changing for the better. We could even say it does change for the worse. It is obvious that political settlement and Afghanistan's promotion to the path of peaceful development are impossible without the participation of the regional states, including within the framework of the Moscow format and other inclusive mechanisms.

Cooperation through the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan should also be promoted. In particular, we consider important holding its next meeting as soon as possible," Lavrov said at the meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

He also called for focusing on the implementation of the road map on Afghanistan, adopted at the summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in June.