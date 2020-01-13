UrduPoint.com
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Leaves For Saudi Arabia After Concluding Iran Visit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday left here for Saudi Arabia on second leg of his two-nation tour after concluding a day-long official visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday left here for Saudi Arabia on second leg of his two-nation tour after concluding a day-long official visit to Iran.

At Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, the foreign minister was seen off by Iran's Assistant Minister West Asia Muhammad Mousavi, Pakistan embassy's representative Syed Fawad Shabbir and senior officials.

In Riyadh, Foreign Minister Qureshi will meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and discuss regional developments.

The foreign minister's visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia is under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan with an objective to diffuse tense situation in the Gulf and middle East.

