Open Menu

Foreign Minister Speaks With Colombian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Foreign Minister speaks with Colombian Foreign Minister

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by telephone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia, Alvaro Leyva Duran.

During the call, Prince Faisal praised Colombia's support for the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on Friday, October 27, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The two sides discussed developments in Gaza and its surroundings, amid the ongoing military escalation and the harm to innocent civilians.

They also emphasized the importance of the international community taking responsibility for halting all military activities and returning to a just and comprehensive path to peace for the Palestinians, in order to achieve international security and peace.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Gaza Colombia October All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

20 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

49 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

50 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

50 minutes ago
UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

1 hour ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

2 hours ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World