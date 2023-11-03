Foreign Minister speaks with Colombian Foreign Minister

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by telephone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia, Alvaro Leyva Duran.

During the call, Prince Faisal praised Colombia's support for the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on Friday, October 27, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The two sides discussed developments in Gaza and its surroundings, amid the ongoing military escalation and the harm to innocent civilians.

They also emphasized the importance of the international community taking responsibility for halting all military activities and returning to a just and comprehensive path to peace for the Palestinians, in order to achieve international security and peace.