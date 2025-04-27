Open Menu

Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China Supports Pakistan In Counterterrorism

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) China has consistently supported Pakistan's firm stance on counterterrorism efforts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday.

During the call, Dar provided an update on the tense relations between Pakistan and India due to recent terrorist attacks in the Kashmir region. The Pakistani foreign minister emphasized that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combating terrorism and opposes actions that could escalate the situation further, CGTN reported.

Dar also said that Pakistan is focused on managing the situation in a mature manner and intends to maintain communication with China and the international community throughout the process.

In response, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, expressed China's close attention to the evolving situation.

Wang said that combating terrorism is a shared responsibility for all nations, and China has consistently supported Pakistan's firm stance on counterterrorism efforts.

Noting the iron-clad friendship and all-weather strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, Wang said China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports its efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests.

Wang also voiced China's support for a fair and timely investigation into the attacks. He said that conflicts between Pakistan and India do not serve the fundamental interests of each side and also pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

Wang urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work together to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region.

