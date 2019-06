Foreign Ministers, Defense Chiefs of Russia, France to Meet in Early September - Philippe

LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Foreign ministers and defense ministers of France and Russia will meet at some point in the first half of September, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday.

Philippe met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the French city of Le Havre earlier in the day.

"I can tell you that our defense ministers and foreign ministers will meet during the first two weeks of September," Philippe told a press conference after the meeting.