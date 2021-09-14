Foreign Ministers of 12 Countries to Discuss Belarus, Climate, Energy in Finland -Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Belarus, climate, energy and other international issues will be discussed in Finland on Tuesday by the foreign ministers of 12 Nordic, Baltic and Eastern European countries, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting of the top diplomats of the Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), Nordic countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark) and the Visegrad Group (Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic) will be held on September 14 in the city of Hameenlinna, and on September 15 a meeting of ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries will take place there.

"The meeting will discuss issues related to recovery (after the coronavirus pandemic), such as energy transition and climate diplomacy, as well as various urgent international issues, including the Western Balkans, Belarus and Africa," the ministry said.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Finland and Hungary, Pekka Haavisto and Peter Szijjarto.