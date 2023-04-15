UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Arab Countries Discuss Syria's Possible Return To LAS - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are meeting in Saudi Arabia on Friday for consultations on Syria's possible return to the League of Arab States (LAS), the Al-Hadath broadcaster reported.

The top diplomats of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan are also participating in the meeting.

On Thursday, Qatari Prime Minister Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani said that Doha considers media reports about the possible restoration of Syria's membership in the Arab League to be a "speculation."

