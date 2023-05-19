UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree To Continue Talks - Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov agreed to continue negotiations at the meeting in Moscow on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov agreed to continue negotiations at the meeting in Moscow on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides continued the work on the draft agreement "On Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations". A constructive exchange of views took place on topics where the sides still have disagreements. The Ministers expressed their appreciation to the Russian side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The sides agreed to continue the discussions," the ministry said in a statement.

