Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to Meet in Washington Next Week - Pashinyan

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in Washington next week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in Washington next week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, our position continues to remain the same.

We should make every effort to conclude an agreement on establishing peace and normalizing relations. Next week, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington, and our delegation is going to the United States with with such a mindset," Pashinyan said at a government meeting.