Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Turkey Express Readiness to Continue Work to Normalize Ties

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Armenian and Turkish foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan expressed readiness in a phone call on Wednesday to continue work to normalize bilateral relations, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish foreign minister.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue work to fully normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey," the ministry said.

Armenia and Turkey, having no diplomatic relations since 1993, launched the process of normalizing ties in 2022. The root cause of their estrangement has been Turkey's opposition to the international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, as well as Ankara's support of Azerbaijan's position in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.