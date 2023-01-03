UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Austria, India Say Peace Talks Only Way To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, called on Moscow and Kiev on Monday to hold peace talks.

Earlier in the day, Schallenberg and Jaishankar held a meeting in Vienna.

"Peace can be achieved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, and this war will not be an exception," Schallenberg said at a press conference.

Schallenberg also noted India's role in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"(Indian) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi remains one of the few who regularly negotiates with both sides - with Russia and with Ukraine ... We also have high expectations from India's G20 presidency ... Our goal should be to restore peace so that diplomacy can be re-engaged in Ukraine," Schallenberg said.

Peace talks on the Ukrainian conflict "cannot take place without Ukraine," Schallenberg added.

"We insist on negotiations. The prime minister recently held talks not only with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy but also with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin ... I myself spoke with Foreign Ministers of (Russia Sergey) Lavrov and (Ukraine Dmytro) Kuleba," Jaishankar said.

The Indian foreign minister noted "specific problems" in connection with the current situation in Ukraine, mentioning, in particular, nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to Jaishankar, on Tuesday, he intends to discuss this topic at a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi.

