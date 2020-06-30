Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to Meet on June 30 Via Video Conference - Baku

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will meet on June 30 via a video conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will meet on June 30 via a video conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"On June 30, foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet via video conference under facilitation of and with participation of co-chairs of OSCE Minsk group and a personal representative of the current OSCE chair," the ministry said.