Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Karabakh Ceasefire - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ans his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation about the implementation of the ceasefire in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The ministers exchanged opinions about the implementation of the issues linked to the joint statement of November 10 [on ceasefire in Karabakh] and the bilateral cooperation," the ministry's press service said.