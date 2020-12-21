UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Karabakh Ceasefire - Baku

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Karabakh Ceasefire - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ans his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation about the implementation of the ceasefire in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The ministers exchanged opinions about the implementation of the issues linked to the joint statement of November 10 [on ceasefire in Karabakh] and the bilateral cooperation," the ministry's press service said.

Related Topics

Russia November

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

4 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

4 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.