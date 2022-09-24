Foreign Ministers of Belarus, Hungary Discuss Hurdles to Minsk-EU Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, to discuss bilateral cooperation and challenges in relations between Minsk and the European Union, Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The interlocutors discussed the state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of finance and agriculture, raised issues of cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, education and transport," the ministry said in a statement.

Makei and Szijjarto also "touched upon problematic issues of Belarus-EU relations, the situation in the region of Eastern Europe and other topics of mutual interest," the statement noted.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The head of the Belarusian foreign ministry also held negotiations with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who confirmed his readiness to assist in expediting the consideration of the Belarusian application for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The ministers further agreed to facilitate the exchange of visits of business circles and chambers of commerce.

Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, also met with Makei, with the parties discussing the matters of mutual support in international organizations and stressing the importance of coordinated efforts in countering sanctions pressure.

Makei held another meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and discussed trade and economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The top diplomats also exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the prospects for its resolution.

On Friday, Makei took part in the signing ceremony of the Convention on the facilitation of border crossing procedures for passengers, luggage and load-luggage carried in international traffic by rail, adopted in Geneva on February 22, 2019.