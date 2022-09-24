UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Belarus, Hungary Discuss Hurdles To Minsk-EU Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Foreign Ministers of Belarus, Hungary Discuss Hurdles to Minsk-EU Dialogue

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, to discuss bilateral cooperation and challenges in relations between Minsk and the European Union, Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The interlocutors discussed the state and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of finance and agriculture, raised issues of cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, education and transport," the ministry said in a statement.

Makei and Szijjarto also "touched upon problematic issues of Belarus-EU relations, the situation in the region of Eastern Europe and other topics of mutual interest," the statement noted.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The head of the Belarusian foreign ministry also held negotiations with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who confirmed his readiness to assist in expediting the consideration of the Belarusian application for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The ministers further agreed to facilitate the exchange of visits of business circles and chambers of commerce.

Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, also met with Makei, with the parties discussing the matters of mutual support in international organizations and stressing the importance of coordinated efforts in countering sanctions pressure.

Makei held another meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and discussed trade and economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The top diplomats also exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the prospects for its resolution.

On Friday, Makei took part in the signing ceremony of the Convention on the facilitation of border crossing procedures for passengers, luggage and load-luggage carried in international traffic by rail, adopted in Geneva on February 22, 2019.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution United Nations Exchange Business Ukraine Education Chambers Of Commerce Europe Agriculture European Union Traffic Minsk Franca Vladimir Putin Geneva New York February Border 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Top

Recent Stories

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

1 hour ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

3 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.