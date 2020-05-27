UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Belarus, Russia Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19 Response - Minsk

Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:31 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, as well as the evacuation of citizens from both countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, as well as the evacuation of citizens from both countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

The talks between the two ministers took place at Moscow's initiative, according to the ministry.

"During the conversation, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the issues of mutual support in returning citizens of the two countries to their homeland amid the coronavirus pandemic, discussed current issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation and a schedule of bilateral contacts, as well as cooperation in regional and international security," the press service added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus is 38,956, and the death toll stands at 214.

Russia has so far confirmed 370,680 active cases and 3,968 deaths.

