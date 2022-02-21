UrduPoint.com

Foreign Ministers Of Bulgaria, Baltic Countries To Visit Donbas On Thursday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska is planning to visit Donbas on Thursday together with foreign ministers of three Baltic countries, Bulgaria's Novinite news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Genchovska told the BTV broadcaster that Bulgaria is not planning to relocate its embassy from Kiev to another city for now.

