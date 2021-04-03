Foreign Ministers of China, South Korea Discuss Tensions Around North Korea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held on Saturday talks in China's southeastern city of Xiamen to discuss the escalation of tensions around North Korea, as well as other regional and global issues, South Korean media reported.

During the talks, the ministers were expected to focus on the situation on the Korean Peninsula following Pyongyang's recent missile tests, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The diplomats were also going to discuss the bilateral exchanges and preparations for next years' events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the relations between Beijing and Seoul.

The parties also wanted to discuss the tensions in the relations between the United States and China.

Press statements of the diplomats are expected to take place later on Saturday.