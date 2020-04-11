Foreign Ministers of China, UAE Discuss Cooperation Measures to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have discussed how their countries can continue to cooperate to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have discussed how their countries can continue to cooperate to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

During the conversation, Al Nahyan stated that China was a role model for other countries looking to effectively curb the spread of COVID-19, and also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation between the two countries, especially in relation to exchanges of medical supplies, according to the press release.

"The intensified channels of cooperation between the two countries on coronavirus translates the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," Al Nahyan is quoted as saying in the press release.

China and the UAE will also bolster their strategic partnership in the energy sector, the foreign ministry said.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed 3,360 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.