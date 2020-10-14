Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Poland to Meet in Paris on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will fly to the French capital of Paris on Thursday to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and top Polish diplomat Zbigniew Rau, Germany's Foreign Office spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Wednesday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Maas will depart for Paris tomorrow, arriving at 9 a.m. [7:00 GMT], and the minister will meet in France with his French and Polish counterparts," Burger said at a briefing.

The foreign ministers are planning hold a joint press-conference in Paris. Polish foreign minister will then leave for Berlin to conduct a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart.