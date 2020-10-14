UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of France, Germany, Poland To Meet In Paris On Thursday

Wed 14th October 2020

Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Poland to Meet in Paris on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will fly to the French capital of Paris on Thursday to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and top Polish diplomat Zbigniew Rau, Germany's Foreign Office spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Wednesday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Maas will depart for Paris tomorrow, arriving at 9 a.m. [7:00 GMT], and the minister will meet in France with his French and Polish counterparts," Burger said at a briefing.

The foreign ministers are planning hold a joint press-conference in Paris. Polish foreign minister will then leave for Berlin to conduct a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart.

