Foreign Ministers of France, Germany to Visit Kiev in Next Few Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that he will travel to Kiev in the next few days together with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"I will go with my German colleague to Kiev in a few days," Le Drian told the French Senate.