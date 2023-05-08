Foreign Ministers of Germany, China May Discuss Peace Initiatives on Ukraine - Spokesman

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on May 9 in Berlin, adding that the parties could discuss initiatives for a peace settlement in Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on May 9 in Berlin, adding that the parties could discuss initiatives for a peace settlement in Ukraine.

After the meeting, the ministers will hold a press conference, and then will have a joint lunch, Burger added.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Qin would pay official visits to Germany, France, and Norway from May 8-12.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."