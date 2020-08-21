Foreign Ministers of Greece, Germany to Discuss Eastern Mediterranean Tensions Next Week

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to visit Greece on August 25 for talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, on the escalation of tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

"The discussion will be focused on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the EU-Russia relations and the situation in Libya ahead of the Gymnich informal council of the EU foreign ministers, scheduled to take place in Berlin from August 27-28," the press release read.

Maas and Dendias are expected to hold a press conference after the talks.

The last time the German foreign minister visited Athens was on July 21, again with the emphasis of the talks on the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish relations.

According to Greek media, Germany is trying to act as a mediator between Greece and Turkey, with the latter two expected to have a probing contact on August 28.

Turkey's gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean has long bothered Greece and Cyprus, which claim that these activities cross into their exclusive economic zones.

Tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to vacant the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military.

On the backdrop of mutual threats and warnings to use force, France has increased its military presence in the area. Turkish vessels have already been involved in a very dangerous incident with the French frigate Courbet and several minor incidents with Greek border guard ships.