Foreign Ministers Of Greece, Russia To Hold Talks In Sochi On May 24 - Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Foreign Ministers of Greece, Russia to Hold Talks in Sochi on May 24 - Athens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will have an in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Monday as part of a two-day official visit, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias will travel to Sochi, the Russian Federation, on Monday morning, May 24, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov," a statement, published late on Saturday, read.

The ministers are expected to discuss issues pertaining to the bilateral and regional agendas, and deliver press statements at the end of the meeting.

Dendias will then head to the neighboring cities of Anapa and Gelendzhik, which have a sizable share of Greek population.

"There, he is scheduled to participate in events on the same day and the next day, Tuesday 25 May and have a series of meetings with prominent members of the diaspora, representatives of the Greek communities, local officials and businessmen," the statement read.

Dendias first visited Russia in November 2019, and him and Lavrov held talks in Moscow. The Russian foreign minister paid an official visit to Greece last October.

