Foreign Ministers Of India, China Discuss Ladakh At SCO Summit - Foreign Ministry

Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign Ministers of India, China Discuss Ladakh at SCO Summit - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe to discuss the situation in the Ladakh conflict zone, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India began last May. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing and New Delhi increased their military presence on the border. Having agreed on the troops' withdrawal in February, the sides discussed during the recent negotiations between military commanders the disengagement process in the Depsang Plains, the Gogra and Hot Springs areas.

"The two Ministers exchanged of views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments," the Indian ministry said in a statement on Friday.

During the meeting, the parties agreed that nobody was interested in the prolongation of the conflict in Ladakh.

"EAM therefore emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement reads.

Jaishankar stressed the need to ensure the resolution of remaining issues in Ladakh, and restoring peace and stability in the region.

"In this regard, the Ministers agreed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest," the statement said.

The Indian minister added that the countries should develop bilateral relations based on mutual respect.

