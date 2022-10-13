Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed on Thursday with his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, multiple incidents in which children died after taking an Indian cough medicine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed on Thursday with his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, multiple incidents in which children died after taking an Indian cough medicine.

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Earlier in October, 69 children died in The Gambia from acute kidney failure. Police linked the deaths to four cough syrups imported into the African country from India via a US-based pharmaceutical company.

Last week, the Indian Health Ministry said that samples of all four Maiden Pharmaceuticals products supplied to The Gambia had been sent to a Federal laboratory for examination.

On Wednesday, the authorities of the Indian state of Haryana halted the production of drugs by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the local government had checked the firm's plant in the town of Sonipat and registered 12 violations, after which its operations were halted.