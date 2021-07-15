UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of India, Tajikistan Hold Bilateral Meeting In Dushanbe

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:13 PM

Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Thursday that he has concluded his two-day visit to Tajikistan by holding a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Thursday that he has concluded his two-day visit to Tajikistan by holding a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"Concluded my Dushanbe [capital of Tajikistan] trip with a bilateral meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Thank him for his hospitality and consideration. Agreed that the strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan is even more relevant in the coming times," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The Indian diplomat was invited to Dushanbe by his Tajik counterpart to participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, a�Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance.

Jaishankar also participated in the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which is aimed at drafting recommendations and proposals on SCO-Afghanistan cooperation in areas of mutual concern. He stressed the need to ensure that Kabul's neighbors are not threatened by terrorism, separatism, and extremism, adding that the international community stands in opposition to power grabs through violence and force.

More Stories From World

