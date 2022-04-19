Foreign Ministers of Iran, Afghanistan Discuss Diplomatic Missions' Security, Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed security of diplomatic missions and recent protests in Afghanistan against Iran's alleged bad treatment of Afghans in a phone call, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Muttaqi expressed deep regret over incidents of damage to Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan during demonstrations. He vowed that the country would ensure the security of Iranian missions and diplomats.

Abdollahian in turn said Afghans were not treated badly in Iran.