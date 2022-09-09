Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the bilateral cooperation between, as well as the situation around negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the bilateral cooperation between, as well as the situation around negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran," the ministry said on Telegram.

The United States should refrain from ambiguities in the draft agreement in order to revive the nuclear deal as soon as possible, Amirabdollahian said.

The ministers also considered the implementation of a comprehensive program of strategic cooperation between Iran and China, the statement noted.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA, or Iranian nuclear deal, with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks to revive the deal.