Foreign Ministers of Iran, Kenya Hold Talks to Discuss Bilateral Relations - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Kenyan counterpart, Alfred Mutua, to discuss relations between the countries on the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to the African continent, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Kenyan counterpart Alfred Mutua on Tuesday morning held a telephone conversation about the latest state of bilateral ties and also explored ways of expanding their relations. The two foreign ministers also discussed the issues and also documents pertaining to Iranian president's upcoming trip to Kenya," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Tehran was trying to expand its cooperation with African countries, including Kenya.

Raisi is scheduled to pay an official three-day visit to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Iranian media reported that Raisi would be the first Iranian president to visit the African continent over the past 11 years. During the trip, the Iranian president will sign a number of documents on cooperation, among other things.