Open Menu

Foreign Ministers Of Iran, Kenya Hold Talks To Discuss Bilateral Relations - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Foreign Ministers of Iran, Kenya Hold Talks to Discuss Bilateral Relations - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Kenyan counterpart, Alfred Mutua, to discuss relations between the countries on the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to the African continent, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Kenyan counterpart Alfred Mutua on Tuesday morning held a telephone conversation about the latest state of bilateral ties and also explored ways of expanding their relations. The two foreign ministers also discussed the issues and also documents pertaining to Iranian president's upcoming trip to Kenya," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Tehran was trying to expand its cooperation with African countries, including Kenya.

Raisi is scheduled to pay an official three-day visit to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Iranian media reported that Raisi would be the first Iranian president to visit the African continent over the past 11 years. During the trip, the Iranian president will sign a number of documents on cooperation, among other things.

Related Topics

Visit Tehran Zimbabwe Kenya Uganda Media

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

4 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

4 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

4 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

4 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

4 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

4 hours ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

4 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

4 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

4 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

4 hours ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

4 hours ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World