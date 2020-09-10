UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Latvia, Cyprus Discuss Belarus, Eastern Mediterranean Tensions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:36 PM

Foreign Ministers of Latvia, Cyprus Discuss Belarus, Eastern Mediterranean Tensions

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called on the European Union to take an "efficient and united" stance on the situation in Belarus and the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean following his phone talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called on the European Union to take an "efficient and united" stance on the situation in Belarus and the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean following his phone talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday.

"Had [a telephone] conversation with my Cypriot colleague @Christodulides, we discussed situation in #Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean, EU must have efficient and united position on both issues," Rinkevics said on Twitter.

Latvia was among the countries which have called for targeted EU economic sanctions against the Belarusian officials allegedly responsible for electoral fraud and violence against pro-opposition protesters following the August 9 presidential election.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, tensions have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters which Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. The situation exacerbated last month, as Turkey intensified the drilling in the vicinity of the Greek border.

Greece has mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military. France and Italy sent a naval contingent to the Eastern Mediterranean. They launched joint drills with Greece and Cyprus as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative.

